OKEECHOBEE - Kathy Lee Boney raced through the gates of heaven on Wednesday April 1, 2020 while resting peacefully in her home and surrounded by her closest family.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Okeechobee and retired from the school board after serving for over 30 years. Kathy spent her life loving everyone who was privileged enough to know her especially her family.
Kathy was born July 13, 1948 to Jewell and Vida Edenfield and she was preceded in death by her brother Malcolm Edenfield and sister Alice (Kenny) Platt.
She is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 53 years, Lloyd "Boosty" Boney; her birth children, Clint (Shaun) Boney, Tory (Nye) Bauman, and Elton (Angela) Boney; grandkids, Dalton, Levi, Kirklin, Brighton, Chuter, Leo and Spud; multiple nieces and nephews; a loving brother-in-law; and half of the youngins who grew up in Okeechobee over the last 40 years.
Kathy, who was known to most as Mamaw, could fry the best pork chop you have ever eaten and made the tastiest pickles around. She loved to travel the back roads and see America's history. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2020