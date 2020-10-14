1/1
Kelly Danise Phillips
Kelly Danise Phillips, 59
Okeechobee - Kelly Danise Phillips died October 8, 2020. She was born April 1, 1961 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Originally from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, she was a resident of Okeechobee for 17 years. She loved working on the computer, reading, and caring for her dog, Hoagy. She was a lifetime member of the VFW, Trustee for Eagles, and member of Eagle Riders.
Miss Phillips was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas Phillips.
She is survived by her mother, Constance Phillips, of Okeechobee; son, Christopher Alan Phillips, of Pennsylvania; brother, William Thomas Phillips, Jr. (Laura), of Navarre, Florida; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Order of Eagles, 4701 HWY 441 SE, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 14, 2020.
