Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Arvid Breaux. View Sign

Okeechobee - Kenneth Arvid Breaux, Sr. died March 13, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1935 in Chloe, La. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, Telephone Pioneers, and Lifelong Member of Woodman of the World. He enjoyed woodworking, cattle ranching, fishing and hunting. From 1978 – 1981 he served as one of the State Directors of the Florida High School Rodeo Association.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, James Alton Breaux and Thelma Inez (Morgan) Breaux; and brothers, Rawlin Breaux, Melvin Breaux, and Jason "JE" Eward Breaux.

He is survived by his significant other of 34 years, Marcy Howard; sons, Kenneth A. Breaux, Jr., Donald Keith Breaux (Becky) and Clay Howard all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Daniel Klancey Breaux (Melody), Deanna Kelci Breaux, Breanne Lee Breaux, Austin Kean Breaux (Anastasyia), and Ian Chance Breaux; great granddaughters, Valentina and Tatyana; sisters, Carole Murray (Howard) and Sybil Richard, all of Lake Charles, La.; and former wife and longtime friend, Sally Ayers, of Okeechobee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973, or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart FL 34997.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Burial will take place at LeBleu Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Kenneth Arvid Breaux, Sr. died March 13, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1935 in Chloe, La. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, Telephone Pioneers, and Lifelong Member of Woodman of the World. He enjoyed woodworking, cattle ranching, fishing and hunting. From 1978 – 1981 he served as one of the State Directors of the Florida High School Rodeo Association.Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, James Alton Breaux and Thelma Inez (Morgan) Breaux; and brothers, Rawlin Breaux, Melvin Breaux, and Jason "JE" Eward Breaux.He is survived by his significant other of 34 years, Marcy Howard; sons, Kenneth A. Breaux, Jr., Donald Keith Breaux (Becky) and Clay Howard all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Daniel Klancey Breaux (Melody), Deanna Kelci Breaux, Breanne Lee Breaux, Austin Kean Breaux (Anastasyia), and Ian Chance Breaux; great granddaughters, Valentina and Tatyana; sisters, Carole Murray (Howard) and Sybil Richard, all of Lake Charles, La.; and former wife and longtime friend, Sally Ayers, of Okeechobee.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973, or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart FL 34997.Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Burial will take place at LeBleu Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close