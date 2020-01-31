Okeechobee - Kenneth Arvid Breaux, Jr. died Jan. 28, 2020. He was born July 12, 1959 in Fort Pierce. A resident of Okeechobee since 1973, he was a team roper and went to the National High School Rodeo Finals in 1976. He enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em, trivia, was an avid Dolphins fan, and was a well-known ponderer and meanderer. He was a professional surveyor and owned Tradewinds Surveyors and Mappers.
Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Breaux, Sr.; stepfather, Chick; grandfather, Dan "Squeaks" Carlton; grandmother, Virginia Barnes Carlton; great grandfather, Sheriff Daniel Stephen Carlton; and uncle, Steve Carlton.
He is survived by his mother, Sally Ann Carlton Ayers; sons, Austin Kean Breaux (Anastasiya) and Ian Chance Breaux; granddaughters, Valentina and Tatyana; brother, Keith Breaux (Becky); aunt, Carol Carlton-Lowe (Mickie Bohlmann), of New Orleans; former wife, Heather Breaux; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 31, 2020