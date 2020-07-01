Okeechobee â€" Kenneth Burnell Moore, Jr. died June 24, 2020.
A native of Flint, Michigan, he was a graduate of the University of Michigan, proudly served in the United States Army, and had worked as a reporter and an editor of The Flint Journal for many years before coming to Okeechobee.
He was a co-owner and operator, along with his wife Loraine, of Special-Tees shirt shop for seven years, was once a manager of the former all-volunteer Okeechobee County Red Cross chapter, a volunteer public information officer for the Okeechobee County Emergency Management Department, a member of the local Cancer Society chapter, and served with the Okeechobee County Sheriffâ€™s Department COP unit for about five years.
A resident of Okeechobee since 1987, he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee, where he served as an Elder and sang in the choir for many years.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah and Linda; and son, Daniel.
He is survived by his wife, Loraine Moore; sons, Bill Krieg, of Michigan, Ken, of Oregon, Mike (Christy), of California, Rob (Anita), of Oregon; daughter, Susan Ferguson (Mark), of California; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Okeechobee Health Care Facility. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
A native of Flint, Michigan, he was a graduate of the University of Michigan, proudly served in the United States Army, and had worked as a reporter and an editor of The Flint Journal for many years before coming to Okeechobee.
He was a co-owner and operator, along with his wife Loraine, of Special-Tees shirt shop for seven years, was once a manager of the former all-volunteer Okeechobee County Red Cross chapter, a volunteer public information officer for the Okeechobee County Emergency Management Department, a member of the local Cancer Society chapter, and served with the Okeechobee County Sheriffâ€™s Department COP unit for about five years.
A resident of Okeechobee since 1987, he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee, where he served as an Elder and sang in the choir for many years.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah and Linda; and son, Daniel.
He is survived by his wife, Loraine Moore; sons, Bill Krieg, of Michigan, Ken, of Oregon, Mike (Christy), of California, Rob (Anita), of Oregon; daughter, Susan Ferguson (Mark), of California; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Okeechobee Health Care Facility. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.