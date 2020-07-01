1/
Kenneth Burnell Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Burnell Moore, Jr., 86
Okeechobee - Kenneth Burnell Moore, Jr. died June 24, 2020.
A native of Flint, Michigan, he was a graduate of the University of Michigan, proudly served in the United States Army, and had worked as a reporter and an editor of The Flint Journal for many years before coming to Okeechobee.
He was a co-owner and operator, along with his wife Loraine, of Special-Tees shirt shop for seven years, was once a manager of the former all-volunteer Okeechobee County Red Cross chapter, a volunteer public information officer for the Okeechobee County Emergency Management Department, a member of the local Cancer Society chapter, and served with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Department COP unit for about five years.
A resident of Okeechobee since 1987, he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee, where he served as an Elder and sang in the choir for many years.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah and Linda; and son, Daniel.
He is survived by his wife, Loraine Moore; sons, Bill Krieg, of Michigan, Ken, of Oregon, Mike (Christy), of California, Rob (Anita), of Oregon; daughter, Susan Ferguson (Mark), of California; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Okeechobee Health Care Facility. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved