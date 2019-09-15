Okeechobee - Kenneth Edward Woods died Aug. 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 23, 1924 in Atalla, Ala. to Homer and Mary (French) Woods.
Kenneth married Natalie Woods at the Okeechobee Court House in 1942 and enjoyed 74 years together. He was employed at the Key West Naval Base when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served our country in the United States Army throughout France and Germany during World War II. Kenneth and Natalie opened a sheet metal shop, General Sheet Metal, Inc. in Riviera Beach until their retirement.
A resident of Okeechobee since 2015, he was a member of the Treasure Island Baptist Church and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Woods was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Woods.
He is survived by his son, Woody Woods (wife Angie), of Okeechobee; two grandsons, Darrin and Christopher Woods; and sister, Judy, of West Palm Beach.
No public services were held.
