CLEWISTON - Kenneth J. Broughton passed away May 9, 2019 in Loxahatchee.
He was born Aug. 22, 1959 in Chicago, Ill. to Robert J. and the late Cecile (Brown) Broughton.
He was the eldest of six children.
Ken enjoyed the outdoors. In his youth, he spent endless carefree summers camping and fishing in Wisconsin with his family. He was involved with 4-H, Boy Scouts, FFA and baseball. He had a talent for woodworking and won awards for his craftsmanship at an early age. He enjoyed working with his hands and had a strong mind for solving mechanical, structural and electrical problems. He enjoyed music. painting, fishing, woodworking, designing and spending time with his dog.
Ken is a retired Sheet Metal Worker Local #73 Chicago, Ill. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Jean Broughton; and his mother, Lucy Broughton.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 15, 2019