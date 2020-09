Kenneth Phillip Shifflett, 59

Kenneth Phillip Shifflett, died August 18, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. He was born on June 6, 1961 to Mary Helen (Marie) Shifflett and Kenneth George Shifflett in Hollywood, Fla. A kind and generous soul, he grew up in Key Largo and loved the ocean. He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his son, Jesse Tafoya; sisters, Carol Schecher, Linda Cline, Theresa Cline and a host of nieces and nephews.







