January 21 st 1940- June 18th 2019

January 21 st 1940- June 18th 2019Kenneth Wayne Forshee made his way to be with the Lord and is reunited with his family. Kenneth was born in Sweetwater, TN then moved with his family to Clewiston, FL where he spent the remainder of his youth. Some remember how he was a football star at Clewiston High School in the late 1950k before he joined the Army. He met and married a LaBelle girl, Sherron Fussell and went on to live nearly 59 yrs together. They raised 3 children moving from pillar to post where they always had each other for support.Kenneth spent 20 yrs in a job he loved serving his country the best way he knew how with the military.He was ambitious achieving a rank ofE7 in seven years when it usually takes ten. His service includedVietnam in 1967-68 where he was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service, Ft McPherson in Atlanta GA where he was awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal for involvement coordinating rescue operations for the 1977 airport disaster in Tenerife, Canary Islands along with many unit awards and commendation medals in Army posts and recruiting stations in California, Hawaii, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Georgia, Korea and Tennessee.Kenneth's civilian life saw him travel again with a hospital construction company as an electrician.Later, his wife Sherron joined him in a family business repairing electrical issues in mobile homes. The Vietnam War took its toll and much to the family's dismay, the once strong, willful husband and father they knew, spent his last years in Ben Atchley VA Nursing Home in Knoxville, TN where he was treated with dignity, respect and love. We are forever grateful for their excellent care. Sixteen days after the death of his beloved wife, he joined her and now both will be at rest in the John Sevier Veterans Cemetery. Kenneth was a loving father and husband. He will be greatly missed.Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Sherron Fussell Forshee; his parents, Charles Evan Forshee & Edna Rose Morgan; siblings Charles Forshee Jr., Thomas Robert Forshee, James Earl Forshee, Rose Marie Mathis, Jimmy E. Forshee; & nephews, Gary Sellers, Eric Forshee & Tony Forshee. Kenneth leaves behind many loved ones including his children, Catherine Denton, Barbara Forshee & Kenton Forshee; along with his siblings, Emma Jewel Cox, Joyce Ann Plemons and Betty Jo Sellers. His other family still thriving are many nieces and nephews along with their families living in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.In lieu of flowers please donate to www.operationhomefront.org - a national 501 (c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by - in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Arrangements made byCremation by Grandview, Maryville, TN 865-738-0244. Please leave remembrances and condolences at www.cremationbygrandview.com Celebration of Life TBD at a later date. Published in NewsZapFL on June 26, 2019

