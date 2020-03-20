Okeechobee - Kimberly Ann Jackson died March 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 26, 1960 in Bartow, Fla. to Kenneth and Vernastine (Cox) Kelly. A resident of Okeechobee since 1981, she was a member of Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding the motorcycle with her husband, caring for her dachshund dogs, and spending time with her family. She was always smiling.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donny Jackson; son, Paul Jackson; grandson, Brady Jackson; and sisters, Connie and Karen.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Donny Raney officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 20, 2020