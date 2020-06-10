Okeechobee – Kristie Lynn Gronek died May 30, 2020. She was born December 24, 1975 in Clewiston. Formerly of The Acreage, she relocated to Okeechobee one and a half years ago. She loved animals.
Mrs. Gronek is survived by her husband, Jason Gronek; parents, Ed and Sharon Aunspaugh; brother, Ed Aunspaugh, Jr. (Joeanne), all of Okeechobee; uncle, Harold Aunspaugh, of Alabama; aunt, Eula Jean Rutland, of Tallahassee; and a host of cousins.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 10, 2020.