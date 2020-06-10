Kristie Lynn Gronek
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee – Kristie Lynn Gronek died May 30, 2020. She was born December 24, 1975 in Clewiston. Formerly of The Acreage, she relocated to Okeechobee one and a half years ago. She loved animals.
Mrs. Gronek is survived by her husband, Jason Gronek; parents, Ed and Sharon Aunspaugh; brother, Ed Aunspaugh, Jr. (Joeanne), all of Okeechobee; uncle, Harold Aunspaugh, of Alabama; aunt, Eula Jean Rutland, of Tallahassee; and a host of cousins.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
MELYNDA WAGUESPACK
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved