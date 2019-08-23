Ladonna Marie Hopewell passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. She was born Oct. 23, 1987 in Pahokee, Fla. A lifelong resident of Okeechobee, she loved the Lord and loved to sing. She loved to entertain people and make them laugh. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, nieces and nephews.
Ladonna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Lois Hart (Pa & Moe); grandfather, Warren Dalrymple; and cousins, Shannon D'Agostina, Paul Keith D'Agostina and Theresa Oliver.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Hopewell Lee (Shannon); father, Warren Michael Dalrymple (Chantal); grandmother, Terry Dalrymple Raulerson; brother, Wayne Powell Woodham; sister, Dawna Lashay Hopewell; sister, Kim Vinson (Wayne); children, Caylus Mateo Hopewell and Layla Marie Salazar; step-sister, Tessa Lee; step-brother, Cory Lee; nephews, Shay Garrett Hopewell, Daniel Tindall and Matthew Woodham; nieces, Lashya Hopewell, Shaylee Hopewell and Ciana Forbes; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 906 NW 9th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 23, 2019