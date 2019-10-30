Okeechobee - Lance Jared Chateauneuf died Oct. 27, 2019. He was born March 7, 1987 in Stuart, Fla. A resident of Okeechobee for five years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying, camping, shooting, and being adventurous. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children.
Lance is survived by his wife, Melissa Chateauneuf; son, Jakub Demears; daughter, Jolene Chateauneuf, all of Okeechobee; father, Ernest Chateauneuf, of Okeechobee; mother, Cynthia Bourgault (Russell), of Okeechobee; brother, Austin Chateauneuf (Shauna), of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, Cheri McKinney (Joe), of Georgia, Ashley Chateauneuf (Mike), of Vero Beach, and Callie Bourgault, of Okeechobee; brother-in-law, Daniel Demears (Katie); nephew, Kaleb Tyler; nieces, Layla and Addison Demears; and grandmother, Leodon Crowley, of Salt Springs.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 30, 2019