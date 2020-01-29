Okeechobee - Laura C. Ross died Jan. 23, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1938 in Burlington, Vt. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed listing to country music, caring for her dog, Sassy, and most of all, taking care of her children and family.
Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ross.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Ross, of Okeechobee, Randy Ross (Eileen), of Orlando, and Scott Ross (Aimee), of Tampa; daughter, Debbie Hiltner, of Ocala; grandchildren, Justin, Scott, Tiffany, Jason, and Jordan; and brother, Pudge, of New Orleans.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020