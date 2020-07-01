West Palm Beach â€" Lawanna Jean Kotolonick died June 29, 2020. She was born March 14, 1964 in West Palm Beach. A resident of West Palm Beach most of her life, she enjoyed cooking.
Mrs. Kotolonick was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Price, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Marc Kotolonick, of North Palm Beach; parents, James and Ila Jean Price, of Okeechobee; and her brother, Michael Price, of Jupiter Farms.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.