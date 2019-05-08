Okeechobee - Lawrence Wayne Ritchie, Jr. died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Lawrence was born in Bridgewater, Va. He had been a resident of Okeechobee since 1996. He was a member of the Church of Latterday Saints of Okeechobee.
A member of the U.S. Army, Lawrence served his country for over 20 years as a transportation mechanic. His hobbies included building race cars and watching NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruth (Simmons) Ritchie, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Georgiana Ritchie; children, Georgjeana "Jeana" Bryant, Lawrence "Larry" Ritchie, Michael Ritchie, Luann Miggins, all of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Catherine Phelan of Virginia; and his dog "Bear Bear".
Visitation will be held at Buxton & Bass Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, 310 S.W. 6th St., Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019