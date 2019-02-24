Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Welton Bedwell. View Sign

October 2, 1953 – February 3, 2019

OKEECHOBEE - Lawrence Welton Bedwell passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at his home. He was a resident of Okeechobee for the last 30 years.

He was born Oct. 2, 1953 in Miami, the son of the late Welton Bedwell and Lois Bedwell.

He is survived by his daughter, Nina Siniard – Scotsmoore, Fla.; sons, Joshua Bedwell – Cocoa, Fla., Matthew Bedwell- Scotsmoore, Fla.; grandsons, Haydyn and Wyatt; and his sister, Kathy Dennis- Okeechobee, Fla.

Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Bedwell.

Larry was such a legend in his own time that there is not enough words to describe what a wonderful man he was.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.





