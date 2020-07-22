L.E. "Red" Larson, 96
He Milked Life For All It Was Worth
When Louis Ellwood Larson was just eight years old, the dust bowl days of the early 1930's blew him and his family out of South Dakota to Hollywood, Florida to make a new start. From this very meager beginning, Larson emerged to become a world-wide leader in the dairy industry.
The founder and owner of Larson Dairy Inc., "Red" Larson died July 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Larson is survived by his four children, Woody Larson (Grace) and John Larson (Stephanie) of Okeechobee, Barbara Larson Stuart (Charlie) of Orlando, and Kathy Larson Cooley (Tom) of Ocala; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and four siblings.
Born on the family farm in Brandon, SD, Larson enjoyed farming from the beginning. "Although he had met with presidents and kings in his lifetime, Dad always enjoyed describing himself as simply a farmer. He was very humble," said son John. "And he loved to work - he died with his boots on."
Son Woody said, "Dad always met a challenge head on and usually found a way to a resolution. He had the ability to build consensus in problem solving, then lead the way."
After serving in the Army Air Corp as a pilot during WWII, he returned home, attended the University of Miami, and got a chance to partner in a dairy farm. He later expanded his company as time and money would allow. In 1990, Larson Dairy Inc. was named the largest dairy farm in the USA and Larson's picture appeared on the cover of "Top Producer" magazine.
"I once asked him to what he credited his business success," said daughter Barbara. "He thought it was a combination of never wanting to be broke again after losing the farm in SD, and the courage to explore opportunities that came his way. He knew he had been very blessed."
Some of his career accomplishments include: Outstanding Man in Dairying; Outstanding Man in Agriculture; President of National Milk Producers Association; Dairyman of the Year at the World Dairy Expo in 2006; University of Florida Distinguished Achievement Award; Farm Family of the Year; Florida Southeastern Farmer of the Year, Lancaster/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year; 4H and FFA Leadership Committees; President, Dairy Farmers, Inc.; Board member Sun Trust Bank; Florida Agriculture Museum Board; President of Independent Dairy Farmers Assoc.; President, American Dairy Assoc. of Florida; Director, Farm Credit; lifetime membership in The Dairy Shrine; Gamma Sigma Delta, honorary society of agriculture; Dairy Hall of Fame; Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame; Dairyman of the Century by the Palm Beach Post; National. Dairy Advisory Comm. during Kennedy-Johnson administration; Director of National Livestock and Meat board; represented the dairy industry in Hiram Drache's book Creating Abundance, Visionary Entrepreneurs of Agriculture; Federal Land Bank District Advisory Board; UF's President's Council; Gov. Graham's Task Force on the Future of Agriculture; and the Agriculture Environmental Leadership Award.
In 2006, in recognition of his service to the University of Florida throughout his career, his family and the university surprised Larson with the naming of the UF Dairy Science building: the L. E. "Red" Larson Hall. Also established at that time in his honor were three agricultural endowments.
Larson married the love of his life, Reda, in 1947 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. He always said she was his first and best business partner. Together with friends, they traveled the world during their 60's, 70's and 80's.
"Dad loved and protected his family, and even with an incredibly busy work schedule, he always made time for us. And he was with us every Sunday at church. He also was a faithful member of the Kiwanis Club for over 50 years," said Kathy, daughter. "He believed in giving back to his community." He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee, served as a deacon, Bible School teacher, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, board member of the Indian River Foundation and had numerous other community engagements.
His seven-decade impact on Florida dairying, as well as his positive influence on his community and his family will be remembered by all.
A safe and socially-distanced "drive–thru visitation" will be hosted by the family on Sunday, July 26 from 4-7 p.m., at the Okeechobee Agricultural Center (4601 FL-710 E). Guests are respectfully asked to remain in their cars and will have the opportunity to leave a written message. The casketed body will lie in repose for guests to pay their respect.
The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee, Fl. (401 SW 4th Street, Okeechobee) on Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m. The church doors will open at 10:40 a.m., and seating will be socially distanced. There will be additional safe seating at The Rock, across the street from the church. Masks are recommended but not required.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on YouTube.com
, search for fbcokeechobee.
Following the service, there will be a private interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Okeechobee.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those wishing to make memorial gifts, please direct them to either the University of Florida L.E. "Red" Larson Dairy Endowment which benefits 4-H, agriculture professorships and research, (UF Foundation, P.O Box 14425, Gainesville, FL. 32604) or the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee Building Fund (FBC/Okeechobee, 401 SW 4th Street, Okeechobee, FL. 34974); or Florida FFA Foundation (5000 Firetower Road, Haines City, Fl. 33844)
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.