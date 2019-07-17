Okeechobee - Lea Malone died July 10, 2019. She was born May 22, 1934 in Sweetwater, Tenn. to James and Reva (Wicker) Price.
Lea was known for her kindness to others. She was employed as a CNA at Raulerson Hospital from 1979 to 2009. The patients she cared for were "her patients." Taking care of others was her true God given gift.
She showed her family and everyone that knew her how to live a Christian life. As a mother, she was simply the best. She loved with all her being and was good to everyone. Her heart was with the people of More 2 Life Treasure Coast Church.
Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Malone; daughter, Sandra Malone; and siblings, Thurlow Price, Calvin Price, Ellis Price (Rosemary), Clarence Price (Gayle), and Cordie Akins (Gene).
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Prevatt, of Okeechobee; sons, Gary Malone, of West Virginia, Jimmy Malone (Robyn), of Tennessee, and Lynn Malone, of Okeechobee; twelve grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Melillo (Bart), of Connecticut, Linda Lambdin (Paris), of Tennessee, Don Price (the late Fran), of Florida, Laroma Kirkland (the late Bob), of Ohio, Amos Price (Becky), of Florida, and Alice Akins (Julius), of Georgia; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will not have services.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 17, 2019