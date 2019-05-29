Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

CLEWISTON - Lee A. "Leon" Kelsoe passed away May 23, 2019 in West Palm Beach with his family at his side. He was born Oct. 27, 1951 in Belle Glade, Fla., to the late Frank Melvin and the late Blanche Florine (Holton) Kelsoe. Leon was a lifelong resident of the Glades. He worked inthe Produce Business since he was 15 years old and, for the last twenty years, was owner/manager of Sugarland Produce in South Bay.

Survivors include his two sons, Lee Kelsoe and Neal Varnum; daughter, Jessica (Eric Crain) Kelsoe; four sisters, Dorinda (Chester) Lambdin, Angela Kelsoe, Lucy Harn and Jeannie Davis; sister-in-law, Connie Ingram; eight grandchildren, Brittney Proffit, Megan and Corey Kelsoe, Laice, Lauryn and Leeana Varnum, Caylin Dupree and Kendal

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan La'Raye Kelsoe; sisters, Ezuber Buss, Verla Connelly, Virginia Walker and Ruby DeLine; brother, Lewis Kelsoe; and great grandson, Samuel Vaughn.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston with Pastor Rod Ruby officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston.

Leon was a loving husband and gentle father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





