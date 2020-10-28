1/1
Lela Mae West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lela Mae West, 93
Lela Mae West died on October 13th, 2020. She was born February 19th, 1927 in Centralia, Kansas. She moved to Fort Myers Beach in 1952 where she was a nurse for 18 years at the Beach Medical Center. A resident of Okeechobee from 1985 to 2016, she especially cherished the friends she made while working at the Eckerds drugstore food counter.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Dawson Dent and Effie Viola Hailey; her husband, Boyd West; her sons, Steven DeHays (Karen) of Okeechobee and Terry Tarvin of Fort Myers Beach; her daughter in law, Judi DeHays of Fort Myers Beach; and her siblings, Jack, Dale and Dean Hailey, Letha Corder and Lois Bell, all of Ohio.
She is survived by her sons, Larry and Jim (Kaye) DeHays of Fort Myers Beach and Ted Tarvin of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Doug (Amy), Derrick (Debbie) and Jamie DeHays and Corey Wheeler (Wade); and great grandchildren, Tanner, Wesley, Mallory, Alex, Erin and Cade.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved