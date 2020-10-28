Lela Mae West, 93

Lela Mae West died on October 13th, 2020. She was born February 19th, 1927 in Centralia, Kansas. She moved to Fort Myers Beach in 1952 where she was a nurse for 18 years at the Beach Medical Center. A resident of Okeechobee from 1985 to 2016, she especially cherished the friends she made while working at the Eckerds drugstore food counter.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Dawson Dent and Effie Viola Hailey; her husband, Boyd West; her sons, Steven DeHays (Karen) of Okeechobee and Terry Tarvin of Fort Myers Beach; her daughter in law, Judi DeHays of Fort Myers Beach; and her siblings, Jack, Dale and Dean Hailey, Letha Corder and Lois Bell, all of Ohio.

She is survived by her sons, Larry and Jim (Kaye) DeHays of Fort Myers Beach and Ted Tarvin of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Doug (Amy), Derrick (Debbie) and Jamie DeHays and Corey Wheeler (Wade); and great grandchildren, Tanner, Wesley, Mallory, Alex, Erin and Cade.







