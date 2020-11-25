Lela May West, 93

Lela May West passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 in New Jersey, with her son Ted by her side. She recently relocated to New Jersey from Fort Myers, Fla. where she resided, and upon her diagnosis of dementia, was cared for by her long time friend Joanie Youngquist.

Lela, who was one of six children, was born in Centralia, Kan. She and her family later relocated to Findlay, Ohio. She married Herald DeHays and moved to Fort Myers Beach, Fla. in 1952. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Maurice Borrow for many years. She became known as the "Shot La-dy", while making house calls and administering medicine. She later married Bob Tarvin, and together they owned Tarvin Seawalls. After personal tragedy, she left Fort Myers and married Boyd West. Together they lived in Brazos and Roswell, New Mexico before returning to Florida and settling in Okeechobee, where she and Boyd had numerous close friends.

She is survived by her sons, Larry DeHays, James Dehays (wife Kaye DeHays), Ted Tarvin (fiancée Carol Forte); her step-son, Boyd West III (wife Laura West); her daughter-in-law, Karen DeHays; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sons, Steve DeHays and Terry Tarvin; her daughter-in-law, Judy DeHays; and her stepdaughter, Harriet West; as well as all of her siblings.

Lela was a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed her life to the fullest right up until the Lord called her home. Lela will be placed with her late Husband Boyd West at Bushnell Vet-erans Cemetery, on November 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm.







