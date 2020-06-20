OKEECHOBEE â€" Mr. Leon Booker known and loved by many, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by the love of his family.
Visitation, Saturday, June 6, 2020 10am-11am at Hope Ministries Center Church of God in Okeechobee. Homegoing Celebration starts 11am at the church with Bishop Kenneth Williams officiating. Burial follows at Evergreen Cemetery. Wear facial masks/social distancing upheld! NO MASKS, NO ATTENDANCE, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Arrangements by Thorneâ€™s Mortuary of Stuart, Fla. www.thornesmortuary.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 20, 2020.