Leon Booker
OKEECHOBEE â€" Mr. Leon Booker known and loved by many, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by the love of his family.
Visitation, Saturday, June 6, 2020 10am-11am at Hope Ministries Center Church of God in Okeechobee. Homegoing Celebration starts 11am at the church with Bishop Kenneth Williams officiating. Burial follows at Evergreen Cemetery. Wear facial masks/social distancing upheld! NO MASKS, NO ATTENDANCE, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Arrangements by Thorneâ€™s Mortuary of Stuart, Fla. www.thornesmortuary.com



Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hope Ministries Center Church of God
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hope Ministries Center Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Thorne's Mortuary, Inc. - Stuart
420 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-0900
