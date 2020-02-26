Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Ledon Harvey. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Pavilion in Ortona Cemetery Moore Haven, , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carrollton, Ga. - Mr. Leon Ledon Harvey passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born March 18, 1952 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts and the late James Jackson Harvey.

He was a welder and carpenter by trade, having worked for Kingsbridge Industrial.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa McLucas Harvey of Carrollton; parents, Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts of LaBelle, Fla.; children, Travis (Selina) Harvey of Okeechobee, Fla., Aaron (Amanda) Harvey, Steve (Amber) Harvey, and Belinda (James) Tanner, all of Carrollton; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Hollingsworth of LaBelle, Fla., Tammy Louise ( Troy) Sexton of Clewiston, Fla., and Taffy Sue (Kevin) Roberts of Okeechobee, Fla.; brothers, James Randall Harvey of Moore Haven, Fla. and Michael Theodore Harvey of Vidalia, Ga.; and thirteen grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage. Rev. Carlton Rivers officiated. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Travis Harvey, Aaron Harvey, Steve Harvey, James Tanner, Mike Harvey, Matt Tanner, and Avery McAdams. Graveside service and interment will follow at a later date in Ortona Cemetery in Moore Haven, Fla. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at





Carrollton, Ga. - Mr. Leon Ledon Harvey passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born March 18, 1952 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts and the late James Jackson Harvey.He was a welder and carpenter by trade, having worked for Kingsbridge Industrial.Survivors include his wife, Teresa McLucas Harvey of Carrollton; parents, Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts of LaBelle, Fla.; children, Travis (Selina) Harvey of Okeechobee, Fla., Aaron (Amanda) Harvey, Steve (Amber) Harvey, and Belinda (James) Tanner, all of Carrollton; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Hollingsworth of LaBelle, Fla., Tammy Louise ( Troy) Sexton of Clewiston, Fla., and Taffy Sue (Kevin) Roberts of Okeechobee, Fla.; brothers, James Randall Harvey of Moore Haven, Fla. and Michael Theodore Harvey of Vidalia, Ga.; and thirteen grandchildren.Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage. Rev. Carlton Rivers officiated. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Travis Harvey, Aaron Harvey, Steve Harvey, James Tanner, Mike Harvey, Matt Tanner, and Avery McAdams. Graveside service and interment will follow at a later date in Ortona Cemetery in Moore Haven, Fla. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close