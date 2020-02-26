Carrollton, Ga. - Mr. Leon Ledon Harvey passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born March 18, 1952 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts and the late James Jackson Harvey.
He was a welder and carpenter by trade, having worked for Kingsbridge Industrial.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa McLucas Harvey of Carrollton; parents, Marilyn and LeRoy Roberts of LaBelle, Fla.; children, Travis (Selina) Harvey of Okeechobee, Fla., Aaron (Amanda) Harvey, Steve (Amber) Harvey, and Belinda (James) Tanner, all of Carrollton; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Hollingsworth of LaBelle, Fla., Tammy Louise ( Troy) Sexton of Clewiston, Fla., and Taffy Sue (Kevin) Roberts of Okeechobee, Fla.; brothers, James Randall Harvey of Moore Haven, Fla. and Michael Theodore Harvey of Vidalia, Ga.; and thirteen grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage. Rev. Carlton Rivers officiated. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Travis Harvey, Aaron Harvey, Steve Harvey, James Tanner, Mike Harvey, Matt Tanner, and Avery McAdams. Graveside service and interment will follow at a later date in Ortona Cemetery in Moore Haven, Fla. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
