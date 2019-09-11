Lakeland - Dr. Leonard "Buzz" Vaughan died on Sept. 3, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 25, 1928, to Ruth and Leonard George Vaughan, Sr.
Buzz was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He attended Emory University and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1958. He served as an Optometrist for 57 years and was well known as "Dr. Buzz". He was awarded and recognized by the state of Florida as an outstanding professional in the field of Optometry. Leonard also saw himself as a champion of educational achievements and had an earned master's degree in special education.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Vaughan, who recently passed away in June of 2019.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Debbie Whitacre; daughter, Julie Robertson (Don) of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Charlotte Weiss, Hope Crawford, Luke Robertson, and Kathryn Robertson; daughter, Carole Terrell of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Emily Hutchens and Rachel Hopper. Buzz also had nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Waddell and Betty McDonald; and a brother, David Vaughan; along with several nieces and nephews also are his surviving family.
Buzz's love for helping people meet their goals and solving problems will be remembered and missed, as well as his quick wit and ever-present unique humor.
Graveside services Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Florida National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 11, 2019