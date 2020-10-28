Leslie Gene Snider, 88
Leslie Gene Snider, a resident of Sunset Manor in Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2020 and entered into the presence of Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ruth Snider; his brother, Kenneth Snider, of California; and his wife of 41 years, Mary (Stryker) Snider.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Kathy) Snider of New Mexico and Clifford (Eva) of Alaska; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Kuyt and Susan (Philip) Blum, all of Hudsonville; stepsons Scott Wheeler, of Evart, Michigan, and Mark Wheeler, of Chicago; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family; and special friends, Al and Kathy Delacruz, of Wyoming.
Leslie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 14, 1932 and attended Fairview and Comstock Park schools. He was a U.S. Army sergeant in the Korean War, receiving two Purple Heart awards and a Bronze Star for risking his life to save his comrades. That spirit of sacrifice continued as he served on the Wyoming, Michigan Fire Department for over 25 years before retiring to Okeechobee, Florida. Leslie was also a mechanic and the owner of the former Trans-Matic Company in Wyoming. Before his death he had been restoring an antique Ford vehicle. Leslie made friends wherever he went and will be greatly missed by many in the community. He had recently been attending Wyoming Park Bible Fellowship.
A private graveside ceremony will be held in Marne for immediate family only.
