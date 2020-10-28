1/1
Leslie Gene Snider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Gene Snider, 88
Leslie Gene Snider, a resident of Sunset Manor in Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2020 and entered into the presence of Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ruth Snider; his brother, Kenneth Snider, of California; and his wife of 41 years, Mary (Stryker) Snider.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Kathy) Snider of New Mexico and Clifford (Eva) of Alaska; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Kuyt and Susan (Philip) Blum, all of Hudsonville; stepsons Scott Wheeler, of Evart, Michigan, and Mark Wheeler, of Chicago; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family; and special friends, Al and Kathy Delacruz, of Wyoming.
Leslie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 14, 1932 and attended Fairview and Comstock Park schools. He was a U.S. Army sergeant in the Korean War, receiving two Purple Heart awards and a Bronze Star for risking his life to save his comrades. That spirit of sacrifice continued as he served on the Wyoming, Michigan Fire Department for over 25 years before retiring to Okeechobee, Florida. Leslie was also a mechanic and the owner of the former Trans-Matic Company in Wyoming. Before his death he had been restoring an antique Ford vehicle. Leslie made friends wherever he went and will be greatly missed by many in the community. He had recently been attending Wyoming Park Bible Fellowship.
A private graveside ceremony will be held in Marne for immediate family only.
Condolences may be left on Leslie's tribute wall at www.throopfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Throop Funeral Home
214 Church Street
Coopersville, MI 49404
616-837-8161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will miss his smile, songs and especially his presence as a friend in my life. His generosity and kind heart were such a blessing to myself and all who knew him. May God give you peace and surround you with His comfort in this difficult time.
Sharon Verburg
Friend
October 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eunice Westover
Classmate
October 21, 2020
Your father was a delight and a gentleman to all and was dearly loved. I especially loved spending time with Les talking about the good old days, the Korean War, being a firefighter, cars, how he came to his faith in Jesus, and old cars. He always had a dark chocolate candy bar in his fridge with my name on it...I told him he was the reason I was getting fat and he would just laugh. He was sad when I “retired” and went on call but I would always make it a point to visit him. He was having trouble with the pistons(I think) to the car he was restoring. My husband stopped in and agreed to help him and they chatted and worked on those things for an hour. My heart broke when I found out he was killed but the first thing I thought of was his reunions in heaven. He would not have been happy if he could not get out and drive to the store and work on his car....we mourn for us, but oh what joy he has now! He was very proud of all of you and loved you dearly!
Love you Les, I will miss you!
Lori DeYoung RN(med pass nurse)
October 20, 2020
Les was a gracious person and a true patriot. My condolences to the family.
Terry Hall
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved