Your father was a delight and a gentleman to all and was dearly loved. I especially loved spending time with Les talking about the good old days, the Korean War, being a firefighter, cars, how he came to his faith in Jesus, and old cars. He always had a dark chocolate candy bar in his fridge with my name on it...I told him he was the reason I was getting fat and he would just laugh. He was sad when I “retired” and went on call but I would always make it a point to visit him. He was having trouble with the pistons(I think) to the car he was restoring. My husband stopped in and agreed to help him and they chatted and worked on those things for an hour. My heart broke when I found out he was killed but the first thing I thought of was his reunions in heaven. He would not have been happy if he could not get out and drive to the store and work on his car....we mourn for us, but oh what joy he has now! He was very proud of all of you and loved you dearly!

Love you Les, I will miss you!

Lori DeYoung RN(med pass nurse)