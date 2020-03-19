Lester Bernard Baird, Jr., joined this world on April 3, 1968 and he left this world far too young at age 51 on March 10, 2020 to be with Jesus.

He is survived by his father, Lester Bernard Baird, Sr. and two younger brothers, Brian and Patrick. His mother, Diane Harness Baird preceded him in death when he was 19 in 1987. He is also survived by his step mother Sylvia. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Les was very well liked. He was a good Christian Man. For more than 20 years he was employed by the Palm Beach County School Board, eighteen of which as a school bus driver. One year he was named bus driver of the year. He enjoyed the kids a whole lot. He suffered a serious car accident in 2011 and was disabled as a result.

Celebration of Lester's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 East Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, Florida 33935, where Pastor Mike Olive will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Burial will take place in Fort Denaud Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be given to Common Ground Church to the Oak Trees for Lester fund, 1201 Sound Federal Highway, Lake Worth, Florida 33460.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



