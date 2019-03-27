Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letha M. Sparks. View Sign

CLEWISTON - Letha M. Sparks passed away March 24, 2019 in Clewiston.

Letha was born Dec. 26, 1932 in Gardner, Florida, to James A. and Vivian Thelma (Hester) Fielder, Sr. She and James Sparks were married sixty years before he passed away on Nov. 6, 2010. She helped her husband run Sparks Appliance Repair for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her entire family and friends.

Survivors include one son, Donald (Donna) Sparks; and one daughter, Linda Pelham; grandchildren, Sara Sparks, Meghan Sparks, Donald Bruce Sparks; great-grandchildren, Dolton Maloy, Wyatt Sparks, Clayton Sparks; many nieces and nephews and many close family friends.

Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Pavilion of Ortona Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



