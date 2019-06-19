CLEWISTON - Letitia R. Dougherty passed away June 16, 2019 in Clewiston.

She was born Dec. 22, 1927 in Mahanoy City, Pa., to the late Peter and the late Letitia (Elliott) Collins. She was a member of University of Pennsylvania Alumi Association. Letitia worked for many years as a registered nurse. She married Dr. Thomas Dougherty, and together they operated one of two medical practices in Morrisville, Pa. from 1955-1992.

Letitia is survived by her children, Estelle Dougherty, Sarah Strout and her husband Eric, and Letitia Swangler and her husband John; five grandchildren, Lindsey Swangler, John Swangler, Thomas Swangler, Michael Swangler, and Courtney Strout Adkins; six great grandchildren, Jamie Knorr, Kyra Swangler, Aurora Swangler, Bodhi Swangler, Russell Strout, Haley Strout; and one sister, Mary Klien; and many nieces and nephews.

Letitia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; sisters, Margaret Blegysis, Helen Morgan; and brothers, Thomas, Joseph, James and Edward Collins.

There will be a family service at a later date.

Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



