Lewis Denton Fox, 77
Okeechobee - Lewis Denton Fox passed away September 18, 2020. He was born in Flippin, Kentucky to Ernest and Motie (Isenberg) Fox. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he was a member of the Okeechobee Church of Christ.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and worshipping with his Christian Family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Ooten) Fox, of Okeechobee; son, Jeffrey Fox (Denise), of Wilmington, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Curtis Fox (Katelyn), of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Chelsea Harding (Ryan), of Olympia, Washington, Anna Mitchell (Ian), of Tacoma, Washington, and Kenan Tart, of Wilmington, North Carolina; two great grandchildren, Kinsley Harding and Luke Harding, of Olympia, Washington; brothers, Herbert Fox (Loretta), of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Roy Fox (Linda), of Park City, Kentucky; sister, Wanda Willoughby, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Okeechobee Church of Christ, 1401 S. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, Florida 34974.
Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association
Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409; or American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.