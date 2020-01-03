Okeechobee - Lillian Walker Underwood died Dec. 28, 2019. She was born July 31, 1926 in Okeechobee to Charlie and Vilma (Holmes) Walker. A graduate of Okeechobee High School Class of 1945, she earned her bachelor's degree from Florida State University in 1949. She was the previous owner/operator of Underwood Citrus Groves in Okeechobee.
She started teaching at the age of 22 as a first-grade teacher, retiring after 30 years at the end of 1979-1980 school year. She was a member of the Florida Retired Educators Association. She loved to go to the casino and play scratch off lottery tickets.
Lil will be sorely missed by her cousin, Mollie Caso Brown (Michael); her special friend from Okeechobee Health Care Facility, Mary Williams; and many other friends and relatives.
Mrs. Underwood was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tifton "Tippy" Walker; husbands, Bob Reeves, Frank Sheppard, and Frank M. "Buck" Underwood, Jr.; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 3, 2020