Linda Antoinette, 73
Okeechobee - Linda Antoinette died September 16, 2020. She was born August 8, 1947 in New Orleans, Louisiana. A devoted wife and mother, she was a homemaker.
Mrs. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mabel Gordon; and siblings, Carol Rider and Thomas Gordon.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Antoinette; daughter, Cindy Adkins (Kevin); grandchildren, Thomas Adkins (Nicole) and Troy Adkins (Megan); sister, Miriam Pafford (Terry); nieces and nephew born to her sisters, Sally Rider (Danny), Tammy Rider, and Joseph Pafford (Amy); many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, and great great nephews.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.