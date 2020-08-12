Linda Gay Vaughn, 74
Okeechobee - Linda Gay Vaughn died August 6, 2020. She was born in Stanton, Kentucky to Elbert and Lou Emma (Halsey)Tipton. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, she was a member of Oakview Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Vaugh was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Vaughn; and son, Gene Kalar.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla Maxwell (David), of Avon, Indiana; stepdaughters, Lyn Rippon (Stephen), Cathryn Vaughn, and Robin Murphy (Brian); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sisters, Sandy Creek and Peggy Waddell.
No services will be held in Okeechobee. A celebration of her life will be held in Indiana.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.