Okeechobee - Linda Lou Hemphill died Jan. 14, 2020. She was born March 27, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Charles and Geneva (Buis) Meadows. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, she enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, gambling, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Hemphill was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill Hemphill.
She is survived by her son, Chris Hemphill, of Okeechobee; daughter, Michelle Meek (Michael), of Woodbridge, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jessica, Logan, and Ethan; three great grandchildren, Hailey, Landon, and Parker; and sister, Georgia Woods (Jeff), of Indianapolis, Indiana.
The family will hold private services at Sarasota National Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 22, 2020