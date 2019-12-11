Okeechobee - Linda McLeod Dean Rochford died Dec. 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She moved to Norfolk, Va. in 1954. She was the daughter of the late Barbara Roberts and stepdaughter of the late Eugene Roberts of Norfolk.
She was a graduate from the last class of 1959 at Maury High School. Mrs. Rochford moved to Okeechobee in 1995 after medical retirement as a civil servant of the United States Navy. She spent her retirement as a volunteer for Hospice and other organizations. She was awarded "Community Leader of the Year" and also "Volunteer of the Year" in Okeechobee. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Moose Lodge, and Elks Club all in Okeechobee.
Mrs. Rochford was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Philip Rochford; father, Harold McLeod; stepfather, Eugene Roberts; mother, Barbara Roberts; and sisters, Carol Ann McLeod and Marcia Loreto.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Miller and Christine Miller; son, Christopher Miller; grandchildren, Carley Berleen, Justine Tkachenko, Michael Tkachenko, Amy and Josh McDaniel, and Kyana Miller; twenty-five great grandchildren; adopted son, Butch Bunn; adopted daughter, Liz Mikuski; and nieces, Tammera Brown and Leslie Lane.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 11, 2019