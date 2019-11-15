Lois Jeanne Berry (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jeanne Berry.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lakeport - Lois Jeanne Berry died Nov. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 24, 1933 in Newport, Ky. to David and Lillie Bell Huffman. A resident of Lakeport for over 20 years, she was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Berry
She is survived by her sons, Bret Duncan, of Spain, and Noel Duncan; daughter, Karen Beth McGee, of Okeechobee; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.