1947-2019
Lorrie Jones passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 in West Palm Beach. She was born on Sept. 2, 1947 in Welch, W.Va. She was a resident of Okeechobee since 1978.
She was the daughter of Charlie and Lettie Jones. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Jones; sister, Agnes Ward; daughter, Angel Rosner and husband Russell; son, Rodney Hudson and wife Marie; grandchildren, Brennon, Brooke, Sebastian, and Cole. She is also survived by a numerous amount of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Her friends were like family to her. She was the kindest person you would ever know.
She loved to garden and cook for everyone. She was know for her famous banana bread. She loved to share it with friends and co workers.
There will be a celebration of life gathering on Nov. 23, 2019 at Good Spirits, 245 US Hwy 441 SE, Okeechobee from 2-5 p.m.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 17, 2019