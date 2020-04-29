Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Ann "Sissy" Austin. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary



Lou Ann is survived by her siblings, Norman R. (Sue) Austin of Clewiston, Fla., Warren R. (Mary) Austin of Loxahatchee, Fla., Jeanette "Jenny" A. Roberts of Savannah, Ga.; sister-in-law, Louise L. Austin of Sanford, Fla.; sister-in-law, Barbara P. Austin of Lake Harbor, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben A. and Georgia A. Austin; brothers, Benny S. Austin and Horace A. "Bo" Austin; and brother-in-law, N. Michael Roberts. Lou Ann also leaves behind close friends and helpers who cared for her as one of their own and who enriched her long and happy life.

Lou Ann was born on May 21, 1937, in Sarasota, Fla. She contracted polio at the age of 16 but was blessed with sheer determination and courage to never be deterred from achieving her goals in life. In 1959, she began her 33-year career as a dispatcher with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, and upon her retirement in June 1992, she was the head dispatch communications supervisor.

Lou Ann enjoyed life to the fullest, loved traveling with family, and most of all being with her family who cherished her. She will always be remembered as a person who laughed often and who was kind and compassionate. No matter the obstacles that were placed in front of her, Lou Ann found a way to overcome them and was an inspiration to all who knew her. The example of her life was more powerful than any written text or spoken word, and she will be missed more than we can say.

A private service will be held. A celebration of Lou Ann's life will be announced and held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lou Ann's memory be sent to

Arrangements are being handled by the Akin-Davis Funeral Home Clewiston.



