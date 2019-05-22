Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis "Allen" Reese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allen passed away at Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1978 to Louis M. Reese and Sheila Miles Reese in Clewiston, Florida.

Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Miles Sanchez; his paternal grandparents, Willie Reese and Mildred Reese; and his maternal grandparents, Emette Julius Miles and Margie Miles.

Allen is survived by his father, Louis M. Reese of Clewiston; and his sister, Margaret Lynn Reese and her two children, Logan and Danielle of Orange Park, Florida.

Allen attended Elementary School in Clewiston before moving to West Palm Beach where he attended Santaluces High School.. He then attended ITT Technical Institute where he studied computer programming and repair. He then attended Valencia College where he advanced his true love of cooking.

Allen worked at Disney's All Star Sports Resort as a chef for 14 years before moving back to Clewiston last year where he enjoyed spending time with and fishing with his father.

A brief celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 24, 2019 at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston and the family welcomes friends and family to attend.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close