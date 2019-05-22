Allen passed away at Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1978 to Louis M. Reese and Sheila Miles Reese in Clewiston, Florida.
Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Miles Sanchez; his paternal grandparents, Willie Reese and Mildred Reese; and his maternal grandparents, Emette Julius Miles and Margie Miles.
Allen is survived by his father, Louis M. Reese of Clewiston; and his sister, Margaret Lynn Reese and her two children, Logan and Danielle of Orange Park, Florida.
Allen attended Elementary School in Clewiston before moving to West Palm Beach where he attended Santaluces High School.. He then attended ITT Technical Institute where he studied computer programming and repair. He then attended Valencia College where he advanced his true love of cooking.
Allen worked at Disney's All Star Sports Resort as a chef for 14 years before moving back to Clewiston last year where he enjoyed spending time with and fishing with his father.
A brief celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 24, 2019 at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston and the family welcomes friends and family to attend.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 22, 2019