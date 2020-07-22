Louise Raulerson Chandler, 91
Okeechobee - Louise Raulerson Chandler died July 11, 2020. She was born March 3, 1929 in Fort Pierce to Keatley and Martha (Scott) Raulerson. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, except for a few years she lived in New Smyrna Beach, she was a member of Basinger Christian Brethren Church. She worked in school lunchrooms most of her life and enjoyed collecting John Wayne memorabilia and watching Gun Smoke along with other John Wayne movies.
Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, LeRoy Chandler; and son, Dalton Chandler.
She is survived by her son, David Chandler (Gloria); daughter, Debbie Chandler; six grandchildren, Lonnie (Shelly), Sean (Paula), Angela (Albert), Jennifer, Jeb (Miranda), and Austin (Jessica); fourteen great grandchildren, Ashlee, Cecilia, Josie (Jarred), Keatley, Derrick, Tyler, Kylei (Andy), Caleb, Kelcei, Emma, Trent, Alexis, Joseph, and Danielle; four great great grandchildren, Ramon, Case, Lachlan (on the way), and Baby Raulerson (on the way); special friends, Esther Hair, Reba Platt, and Gay Carlton; and caregiver, Carolyn Leggett-Sparkman.
Graveside services were held at Basinger Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trail of Hope, PO Box 364, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
