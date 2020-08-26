1/1
Loyd Herman Sloat
Loyd Herman Sloat, 96
Loyd Herman Sloat of Fisher, Ill., and Okeechobee, Fla., died peacefully Monday Aug.10, 2020, surrounded and cared for by his family. He was laid to rest in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher, Ill. with military honors.
Mr. Sloat was born July 31, 1924 in Fisher, Ill. to parents Gardner and Agnes Sloat. He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Violet; six brothers and one sister.
He is survived by four children, Phyllis Sloat, Steve Sloat, Stanley (Jeanne) Sloat, Jayne (Glenn) Hart; and sister, Shirley Blankenship.
Loyd remarried to Anna Sue of Okeechobee in 2003 after being a widower for six years. He was welcomed and loved by his extended family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Sue Sloat; her children, Robert (Sherry) Strickland of Lake Worth, Fla., Wendy (Matt) Haught of Las Vegas, Nev., Aaron (Tracy) Strickland of Hope, Ark., and Mike Strickland of Lake Worth, Fla. Mr. Sloat was also known as "Grandpa Loyd" and will be missed by twelve grandchildren, and nine great Grandchildren to whom he happily taught "ALWAYS EAT DESERT FIRST".
A young Loyd Sloat (19) entered the Army in 1943 and served his country proudly in Germany and participated as a corporal at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944-1945. After returning home he was a lifetime member (65+yrs.) of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Mr. Sloat retired in 1982 at 58, from University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill.
Loyd was an all around handyman and a wealth of knowledge and experience, which he freely shared. He enjoyed his 38 years of retirement by boating and fishing on Okeechobee Lake, and was active in the Zachery Taylor community. No one could ever beat him at dominoes, or card games. He also enjoyed hunting and restoring antique cars while in Fisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to his charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 26, 2020.
