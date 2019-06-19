Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Curtiss. View Sign Service Information Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory 950 S.E. Monterey Road Stuart , FL 34994 (772)-287-1985 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille (Tomerlin) Curtiss, born March 2, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to the late Susie Belew Tomerlin and the late Kelvie Tomerlin, passed away at the age of 86 on May 16, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. She received her High School Diploma (GED) in 1980 at the State of Florida Department of Education Adult Center in Belle Glade, Florida. She was in the Retail Industry as a Cashier for several different grocery stores. Lucille was the wife of the late James Jerry Curtiss; in 1958 they moved their family of 5 from Tennessee to South Florida. Lucille was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Leo, Ed and Frank and her sisters, Ruby Nell, Hazel, Mildred and Pauline. Lucille is survived by her sons, Jerry Dale Curtiss (Roxie), James Terry Curtiss (Fran) and Donald Eugene Curtiss (Lori) and her daughters, Judith Ann Curtiss Kirchman (Jeff) and Barbara Jean Curtiss Underwood (David); and her grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsay, Dana, Leslie, Eric, Ryan, William, Adam, Erica, James, Michael, Jason, Christopher, Stacy and Amy; and her great grandchildren, Tucker, Brooklyn, Boone, JR, Rebecca, Hallie, Grace, Evan, Benjamin, Declan, Owen, Avery, Andersen, Ashlyn, Aubrey and Kane; and great great grandchildren, Jaelynn, CJ, Trey and Emilee; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Lucille loved her children unconditionally, she also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing. and crafting. While living in Okeechobee, Florida Lucille volunteered at the local elementary school as part of the Grandparent's Club reading to Kindergartners. Her yard was the envy of all the neighbors, growing orchids was her passion. Lucille was quite the seamstress, she made an electric blue suit for one son's Prom (s) and a replica of Dorothy's (Wizard of Oz) dress, first in brown (major faux pa by the fabric shop) and ultimately in blue gingham (which she completed in it's entirity the night before her daughter's play). Crafting got to be an obsession for a while, a vest for Every occasion; and if Lucille owned it, it got painted, often and usually in the color Green.

Lucille resided at Stuart Rehabilitative and Healthcare and was under the expert care of Treasure Coast Hospice (a great big Thank You to Amanda and June.) Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements. The day and time of the "Celebration of Lucille's Life" is to be determined.

As Lucille (Mom, Grandmama, Grandmother, Grandmudder) would say "it is what it is"





Lucille (Tomerlin) Curtiss, born March 2, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to the late Susie Belew Tomerlin and the late Kelvie Tomerlin, passed away at the age of 86 on May 16, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. She received her High School Diploma (GED) in 1980 at the State of Florida Department of Education Adult Center in Belle Glade, Florida. She was in the Retail Industry as a Cashier for several different grocery stores. Lucille was the wife of the late James Jerry Curtiss; in 1958 they moved their family of 5 from Tennessee to South Florida. Lucille was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Leo, Ed and Frank and her sisters, Ruby Nell, Hazel, Mildred and Pauline. Lucille is survived by her sons, Jerry Dale Curtiss (Roxie), James Terry Curtiss (Fran) and Donald Eugene Curtiss (Lori) and her daughters, Judith Ann Curtiss Kirchman (Jeff) and Barbara Jean Curtiss Underwood (David); and her grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsay, Dana, Leslie, Eric, Ryan, William, Adam, Erica, James, Michael, Jason, Christopher, Stacy and Amy; and her great grandchildren, Tucker, Brooklyn, Boone, JR, Rebecca, Hallie, Grace, Evan, Benjamin, Declan, Owen, Avery, Andersen, Ashlyn, Aubrey and Kane; and great great grandchildren, Jaelynn, CJ, Trey and Emilee; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Lucille loved her children unconditionally, she also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing. and crafting. While living in Okeechobee, Florida Lucille volunteered at the local elementary school as part of the Grandparent's Club reading to Kindergartners. Her yard was the envy of all the neighbors, growing orchids was her passion. Lucille was quite the seamstress, she made an electric blue suit for one son's Prom (s) and a replica of Dorothy's (Wizard of Oz) dress, first in brown (major faux pa by the fabric shop) and ultimately in blue gingham (which she completed in it's entirity the night before her daughter's play). Crafting got to be an obsession for a while, a vest for Every occasion; and if Lucille owned it, it got painted, often and usually in the color Green.Lucille resided at Stuart Rehabilitative and Healthcare and was under the expert care of Treasure Coast Hospice (a great big Thank You to Amanda and June.) Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements. The day and time of the "Celebration of Lucille's Life" is to be determined.As Lucille (Mom, Grandmama, Grandmother, Grandmudder) would say "it is what it is" Published in NewsZapFL on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close