Okeechobee - Lucinda Marie Torres died Aug. 12, 2019. She was born July 2, 1966 in Muskegon, Mich. to Francisco Hernandez and Alicia Garza. A resident of Okeechobee for 34 years, she was a member of Church of Our Saviour. She enjoyed BINGO, shopping, soccer, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Torres was preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Aguirre; and grandson, Julio Casas.
She is survived by her husband, Rutilo Torres; mother, Alicia Garza; son, Jesus Torres (Nayeny), all of Okeechobee; daughters, San Juanita Garza (Maynor), of Jupiter, Angelica Garcia (Felipe), of Okeechobee, Patricia Preciado (Antonio), of Vero Beach, and Elvia Casas (Margarito), of Okeechobee; sisters, Olivia Martinez and Mary Daniels, all of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Church of Our Saviour. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
