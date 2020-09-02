Lureatha Tobin Jones, 89

OKEECHOBEE - Lureatha Tobin Jones passed peacefully at her home in Okeechobee, FL on August 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Lureatha was born on September 13, 1930 in Elko, South Carolina to the late Goldie Bush and Julia Ann Tobin. She was the second child of five children: Herbert Tobin of Concord, NC and Ruth Tobin of Williston, SC (Freddie "Brother" Tobin and Bernice Taylor preceded her in death). Lureatha moved to Okeechobee in the late 1950s with her late husband Richard Jones. Lureatha and Richard were married for 69 years.

Her past employment consisted of caretaker of Jim and Monica Clark's children and housekeeper for years, and cleaning lady for Glades Gas Company. Lureatha was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Okeechobee, where she served on the trustee board, senior choir, and as president of Senior Women's Mission. She was a dedicated member who actively served her church until her illness would no longer allow her to serve.

Lureatha loved her gospel music. Some of her favorite songs include Amazing Grace, Jesus Will Fix It, Never Would Have Made It, Praise is What I Do, and I Won't Complain.

On August 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., God looked down from heaven and saw the flower he planted eighty-nine years ago had started to wither, so he plucked the precious flower from his earthly garden. God sent his angels to bring his flower to flourish in his heavenly garden.

Lureathea leaves to cherish her loving memories: three daughters, Richardean Singleton and Barbra Jones of Okeechobee, FL, and Annie Ruth Crowder of Broxton, GA; two sons, Willie Jones and Robert (Larry) Jones, both of Okeechobee, FL; one sister, Ruth Tobin of Williston, SC; brother, Hubert Tobin of Concord, NC; three sisters-in-law, Gladys Hankin of West Palm Beach, FL, Mary Francis (Robert) Woodly and Nerline Isaac, both of Blackville, SC; one brother-in-law, Gonza Jones of Blackville, SC; nine grandchildren: Sonja Jones of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Kenneth Jones of Colorado Springs, CO, Fredrick (Clearatha) Crowder of Douglas, GA, Trenis (Noel) Warren of Okeechobee, FL, Lionel (Chaka) Jones of Vero Beach, Fla., Frank Crowder of Stockbridge, GA, Robert Jones of West Palm Beach, FL, Aysia Jones and Ryker Jones of Okeechobee, FL; granddaughter-in-law Malika Jones Foster of Clermont, FL, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loving church members.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store