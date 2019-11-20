Okeechobee - Mabel M. Spivey died Nov. 16, 2019. She was born September 11, 1943 in Miami to William and Irene (Singletary) Clark. A resident of Okeechobee since 1980, she loved butterflies, flowers, and birds.
Mrs. Spivey was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Spivey, and brother, Robert Clark.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Spivey (Connie), of Lorida, Ivey Spivey (Jennie), of Okeechobee, and Butch Spivey (Holly), of Ga.; grandchildren, Jon (Tiffany), Toni, Wesley (Veronica), Tucker, Piper, and Rylan; great-grandchildren, Matthew Cason and Payton; brother, Charles Clark (Julia), of Havana, Fla.; and sisters, Shirley Brill (Earl), of Ga., Nellie Brailsford (Jerry), of Cooper City, Fla,, and Debbie McElreath, of Ga.
The family will receive friends 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019