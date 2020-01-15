Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel G. Garcia. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 901 SW 6th Street Okeechobee , FL View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM KOA Resort & Campgrounds 4276 US 441 Okeechobee , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel G. Garcia, M.D., 83, born on March 31, 1936 in Bohol, Philippines, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Jan. 12, 2020.

Dr. Garcia, also affectionately referred to as Dr. M, Doc, and Manny, moved to the United States in 1962 after completing medical school and residency in the Philippines. His medical training continued at St. Vincent's Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y. where he specialized in General Surgery. In 1966, he met his wife, Dr. Trinidad E. Garcia, at this hospital where she also completed her medical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. They married Sept. 8, 1968 and began a family soon after.

In 1973 they were invited/recruited to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee. While they were hesitant to make this move, it was the warm welcome they received by the kind community of Okeechobee which made for a smooth transition from the fast-paced New York City life to the easy-going, laissez-faire nature of Okeechobee.

Dr. Garcia healed thousands of patients over the years. His healing not only came in the form of surgery and medical care but also with humor and wit that was appreciated by all who ever met him. It was not uncommon for Dr. Garcia to walk into Pogey's for breakfast and be greeted by at least 10 current and/or former patients and their families before he made his way to the table set for him by Pogey's sweet waitresses. Patients would thank him, tell him stories of how they're feeling now, how they think they might be coming to see him soon so he could "take a look at something," and share what their kids and grandkids are doing now. After enjoying his patients' stories, Dr. Garcia always followed up with stories of what his own kids were up to.

Outside of surgery, one of Dr. Garcia's other passions was for precision benchrest rifle shooting. He traveled all over the United States as well as the world for various competitions. He also shared this wonderful passion and hobby with his five sons and daughter to which they would join and compete with him throughout the years. In this sport, Dr. Garcia was a World Record Holder, qualifier for numerous World Championships and placed within the top 10 of many US competitions. While the competitive side of benchrest rifle shooting fascinated him, Dr. Garcia also built a magnificent brotherhood (with a few sisters, aka: shooters' wives) of shooters who come from diverse backgrounds all over the world. Many of them are his nearest and dearest friends.

Dr. Garcia's other extracurriculars included being a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rotary of Okeechobee, Florida Medical Association, International College of Surgeons, Knights of Columbus, and the Philippines Cultural Association.

Last but not least, his most prized passion was for his family. Dr. Garcia was preceded in death by his parents, Melchor Garcia, Sr., and Rosario Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dr. Trinidad E. Garcia of Okeechobee; sons, Dr. Christopher Garcia (Marivie) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Dr. Manuel "Pancho" Garcia (Kim) of Dewitt, Mich., Vincent (Reina) of Okeechobee, John Paul (CoyCoy) of Orlando, Fla., and Dr. Patrick "Danny" Garcia of Okeechobee; and daughter, Dr. Kristina "Tina" Garcia-Guettler (Brian Guettler) of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; grandchildren, Christian, Abigail, Miranda, Hailey, Ashley, Daniel Karl "DK", and Tecla "Lala"; brothers, Dr. Melchor Garcia, Jr. (Norma), Dr. Antonio Garcia (Nonie), and Atty Carlos Garcia (Miriam), all of New York; and sister, Teresita Azcona (Rogelio) of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Visitation will be held at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 SW 6th Street, Okeechobee FL 34974, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral mass at Evergreen Cemetery, 2784 Northeast 62nd Parkway, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

Celebration of Life Reception will be held at KOA Resort & Campgrounds, 4276 US 441, Okeechobee, FL, 34974, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff within the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CV-ICU) and Critical Care Step Down Unit (5th Floor) at Lawnwood Medical Center and Heart Institute in Ft. Pierce, FL and the CV-ICU at Advent Health Hospital, in Orlando, Fla.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972.





Manuel G. Garcia, M.D., 83, born on March 31, 1936 in Bohol, Philippines, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Jan. 12, 2020.Dr. Garcia, also affectionately referred to as Dr. M, Doc, and Manny, moved to the United States in 1962 after completing medical school and residency in the Philippines. His medical training continued at St. Vincent's Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y. where he specialized in General Surgery. In 1966, he met his wife, Dr. Trinidad E. Garcia, at this hospital where she also completed her medical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. They married Sept. 8, 1968 and began a family soon after.In 1973 they were invited/recruited to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee. While they were hesitant to make this move, it was the warm welcome they received by the kind community of Okeechobee which made for a smooth transition from the fast-paced New York City life to the easy-going, laissez-faire nature of Okeechobee.Dr. Garcia healed thousands of patients over the years. His healing not only came in the form of surgery and medical care but also with humor and wit that was appreciated by all who ever met him. It was not uncommon for Dr. Garcia to walk into Pogey's for breakfast and be greeted by at least 10 current and/or former patients and their families before he made his way to the table set for him by Pogey's sweet waitresses. Patients would thank him, tell him stories of how they're feeling now, how they think they might be coming to see him soon so he could "take a look at something," and share what their kids and grandkids are doing now. After enjoying his patients' stories, Dr. Garcia always followed up with stories of what his own kids were up to.Outside of surgery, one of Dr. Garcia's other passions was for precision benchrest rifle shooting. He traveled all over the United States as well as the world for various competitions. He also shared this wonderful passion and hobby with his five sons and daughter to which they would join and compete with him throughout the years. In this sport, Dr. Garcia was a World Record Holder, qualifier for numerous World Championships and placed within the top 10 of many US competitions. While the competitive side of benchrest rifle shooting fascinated him, Dr. Garcia also built a magnificent brotherhood (with a few sisters, aka: shooters' wives) of shooters who come from diverse backgrounds all over the world. Many of them are his nearest and dearest friends.Dr. Garcia's other extracurriculars included being a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rotary of Okeechobee, Florida Medical Association, International College of Surgeons, Knights of Columbus, and the Philippines Cultural Association.Last but not least, his most prized passion was for his family. Dr. Garcia was preceded in death by his parents, Melchor Garcia, Sr., and Rosario Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dr. Trinidad E. Garcia of Okeechobee; sons, Dr. Christopher Garcia (Marivie) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Dr. Manuel "Pancho" Garcia (Kim) of Dewitt, Mich., Vincent (Reina) of Okeechobee, John Paul (CoyCoy) of Orlando, Fla., and Dr. Patrick "Danny" Garcia of Okeechobee; and daughter, Dr. Kristina "Tina" Garcia-Guettler (Brian Guettler) of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; grandchildren, Christian, Abigail, Miranda, Hailey, Ashley, Daniel Karl "DK", and Tecla "Lala"; brothers, Dr. Melchor Garcia, Jr. (Norma), Dr. Antonio Garcia (Nonie), and Atty Carlos Garcia (Miriam), all of New York; and sister, Teresita Azcona (Rogelio) of Port St. Lucie, Fla.Visitation will be held at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 SW 6th Street, Okeechobee FL 34974, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.Interment will follow the funeral mass at Evergreen Cemetery, 2784 Northeast 62nd Parkway, Okeechobee, FL 34972.Celebration of Life Reception will be held at KOA Resort & Campgrounds, 4276 US 441, Okeechobee, FL, 34974, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff within the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CV-ICU) and Critical Care Step Down Unit (5th Floor) at Lawnwood Medical Center and Heart Institute in Ft. Pierce, FL and the CV-ICU at Advent Health Hospital, in Orlando, Fla.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close