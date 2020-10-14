Marcelino 'Shorty'

Caballero, 72

CLEWISTON - Marcelino "Shorty" Caballero passed away October 7, 2020, in Clewiston, Florida.

He was born in April, 26, 1948, in Caguas, Puerto Rico to the late Americo Caballero and the late Epifania "Pifa" Camacho. He worked for J & J Farms for many years as an equipment operator. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his entire family and friends.

Survivors include five sons, Eduardo "Tato" Caballero, Jose "Chiro" Marcelino Caballero, Carlos "Petaldo" Caez, Juan "Tfee" Fuentes, and Joel Caballero; and three daughters, Gloribell "Tati" Caballero, Lynette Hadley, and Liz Marie Rodriguez; siblings, Zenaida "Cuca" Velez; Americo "Tito" Caballero, Bolo Caballero, Mirna Caballero, Virginia "Lola" Caballero, Nino Caballero, Maria "Kika" Caballero, and many grandchildren and many friends, Carmen "Mami" Berrios, Jose Enrique "Quique" Del Valle, Kenneth "Kenny" Caballero, Alejandro Caballero, Jason Caballero, Alex Caballero, Alexis Caballero, Giovanni "G-Man" Fuentes, Yzabella "Bella" Fuentes, Jonathan Caez, Jeriel Caez, Janzel Caez, Daphane Caez, Jose Enrique Del Valle, Kathy Caballero, Emybi Caballero and Glorimar Del Valle.

Celebration of Marcelino's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston, where visitation will start at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.







