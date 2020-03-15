CLEWISTON - Margaret A Gibson passed away March 11, 2020 in Clewiston.

She was born Oct. 28, 1940 in Alabama, to the late Fred and Alice Moore.

She worked as an Avon Lady for 30 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Gloria Melissa Rittenberry and Elizabeth Ann Williams. Sister of four brothers, Paul, James, David and Jay; and one sister, Wanda; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years and Grady, Siblings Henry, Beau and Sarah.

Visitation will be on Monday March 16, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 438 E. Sugarland Hwy., Clewiston.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston with Pastor Josiah Mazzell officiating.

Interment will be Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



